Subsidy Probe: House Fumes as Sahara Energy Shuns Hearing, Lawmakers Issue 3-week Ultimatum

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The House of Representatives special ad-hoc committee investigating petroleum subsidy regime in Nigeria has summoned the Managing Director of Sahara Energy to appear before it unfailingly on September 7, for questioning on issues related to the payment of subsidy from 2013 to date.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Sahara Energy were expected to appear before the lawmakers yesterday.

But at the resumed hearing the duo were absent, with no prior communication to the parliament.

Addressing journalists, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ibrahim Aliyu, frowned at the lack of respect by government agencies and private companies to the parliament.

He therefore said the company should not fail to appear before the lawmakers on September 7, 2022, with all the issues they were mandated to provide.

He said, “The investigative hearing continued today and we were supposed to have in appearance Sahara Energy Limited. On Tuesday August 9, Sahara Energy appeared before the Committee and they were issues raised concerning their legal status that have to do with their company profile and it was resolved by the committee that Sahara Energy should appear today 16th August to give more clarification on their legal status and other issues as resolved by this committee.

“As you can see up till this time, Sahara Energy could not avail themselves. We regard this as a total disregard to the constitutional provisions and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a deliberate attempt to subvert the work of this committee by Sahara Energy.

“We did not receive any communication from them informing this committee of their non-appearance today. In line with this and the express mandate given to this committee by the provision of Section 88 and 89 of the constitution of Nigeria as amended, this committee hereby summons Sahara Energy to appear before it on 7th September 2022 unfailingly with all the issues they were mandated to provide before the Committee.”