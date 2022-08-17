Prepare for Imminent High-risk Flooding, NiMet Warns Kaduna, Delta, Other States

Kasim Sumaina



The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) yesterday predicted imminent high risk flooding in parts of Kaduna, Borno, Delta and Bayelsa states between now and October, 2022.

It also said above normal rainfall conditions were expected over the northern states such as Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, much of Kebbi and Gombe, as well as northern Kaduna and Adamawa states in the next three months.

The Director General, NiMet, Prof. Mansur Matazu, while briefing journalists in Abuja, also said parts of Zamfara, Yobe, Taraba, Borno and Kaduna might experience medium risks flooding

Matazu hinted that the situation could lead to flood in such areas if drainages were not properly cleared and managed.

Furthermore, the agency’s prediction showed that south-western states like Lagos, Ogun, Osun, much of Oyo, Ondo, parts of Ekiti, and Edo States may experience normal to above rainfall in the period under review; while normal rainfall conditions were expected in the central states, most of Kaduna, Adamawa, Edo, Ekiti, Oyo, parts of Bauchi, Gombe and Ondo States.

Also, normal to below normal conditions were expected over the south-south and the inland states such as Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states.

Matazu also pledged that, “NiMet will continue to observe and monitors rainfall events across the country, forecasting of various rainfall events on different time scales and lead times; provision of early warning products and services (SCP, Impact-Based Forecasting); timely dissemination of vital information and advisory services on weather and climate related events and constructive engagement with all relevant stakeholders for adequate uptake and utilisation of weather, water and climate information.”

He further advised state and national emergency management agencies to intensify adaptation, mitigation and response mechanisms from now on.

Also, states that were expected to experience varying degrees of floods were advised to begin their awareness campaigns through field extension workers for possible response activities especially at the high risk areas.