Adamawa PRP Guber  Candidate Unveils Running Mate

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Governorship Candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) Lt. Commodore Ibrahim Babainan (rtd), has unveiled Mrs. Rebecca Audu as his running mate during the weekend in Yola.

Babainan said that the choice of his deputy was done after thorough consultations and search within and outside the state.

He further revealed that she was the person that was found fit for the job due to her track records both in the civil service and politics.

Babainan said that the PRP has come to stay in the state adding that for the first time ever the party has filled candidates in all the political seats of the state except one seat for Federal House of Representative.

He said: “Our great party has filed candidates in three seats of the Senate, 25 seats for State House of Assembly and Seven out of eight seats of the Federal House of Representatives and the governorship candidate with his running mate for the 2023 general elections in Adamawa State.

“With the caliber of candidates being fielded by the party, l am not afraid of the forthcoming general elections in 2023.”

He said that these candidates are bold enough to challenge other parties’ contestants during the 2023 polls.

According to the governorship candidate, the meeting was not only to unveil his deputy but also to organise a retreat for candidates of the PRP in order to go back to the drawing board to strategise on how to persuade voters to vote the party to power in the state.

“We are not going to use violence but wisdom and intelligence and also to brainstorm on how we will win elections in the state,” he said.

In her remarks, Mrs. Rebecca Audu, who is a seasoned politician, said that she was very grateful to her principal for choosing her to be his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

She, however, commended the party for standing by Babainan and she called on the party stalwarts to work assiduously to ensure the party’s victory in the state.