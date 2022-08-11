Fintiri Slams APC for Playing Politics with FG’s Empowerment Programmes

Daji Sani in Yola

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) for turning the federal government’s social investment schemes into campaign tools.

Fintiri, in a statement on Monday by his spokesman, Humwashi Wonosikou, described the development as unfortunate and urged APC members to stop playing politics with the government’s empowerment programmes meant for the Adamawa people.

“The quest for public office was responsible for the development. After all, these schemes are expected to cover every Nigerian citizen irrespective of political inclination,” noted the statement. “As a responsible government that has sworn to an oath to do right to all manner of people, his administration has resisted the temptation to discriminate along party lines and thus ensuring no community is left untouched, and nobody is left behind.”

Fintiri regretted that it was not the case with the federal government’s empowerment schemes facilitated by its supporters.

The governor noted that playing politics with such important poverty alleviation schemes “is an aberration that is totally unacceptable and untenable in saner climes.”

Fintiri also described as ridiculous the move by the APC to induce voters, especially with the timing of the initiative and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to check the excesses of those entrusted with public goods to ensure that such responsibilities are carried out in the interest of the public and not reduced “to an infamous partisanship where opportunistic politicians in the state are scrambling for cheap glory.”

“It is time to ensure collective decorum and accord some respect to our people as we provide support and intervention to the poor and the vulnerable,” added the Adamawa governor.