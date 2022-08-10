  • Wednesday, 10th August, 2022

NYSC Assures Corps Members of Start-up Loans for Business

Nigeria | 1 min ago

Okon Bassey

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has assured that it would partner with financial institutions to provide interested corps members willing to venture into business with start-up loans. 

The Director General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Mohammad Fadah, disclosed this yesterday during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream Two orientation course at NYSC permanent orientation camp, Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Atai Local Government Area. 

Fadah, who was represented by State Coordinator, Mrs. Chinyere Ekwe, said being into business would boost self-reliance and encourage corps members to contribute immensely to the economy.

He lauded corps members for their commitment to the entrepreneurial training conducted in the camp under the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

He encouraged corps members to build on the skills they have acquired by availing themselves of post-camp training opportunities to be self-employed.

Fadah said: “On our part, we are liaising with financial institutions and other stakeholders with a view to providing start-up loans to enable you to actualise your business dreams.

“I wish to assure you that management will continue to explore avenues for optimising the impact of the programme.” 

He warned corps members against using social media to promote hatred, and advised that they should rather use the platform to promote unity, peace, and prosperity of the nation.

The director general admonished them to be security conscious at all times and urged employers to accept and make the necessary provisions for the corps’ welfare.

“I also call on other stakeholders, including state and local government authorities, as well as traditional rulers to give the necessary encouragement to the youth corps members,” he added.

