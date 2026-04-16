MTN Leads in Mobile Number Portability, Inward Porting in Five Months

Emma Okonji

MTN Nigeria with a current subscriber base of 95.3 million and a market share of 51.69 per cent, has continued the lead in mobile number portability, maintaining the highest number of inward porting and the least number of outward porting in the last five months, statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has shown.

Inward porting refers to the number of subscribers that joined a particular network, using their telephone numbers, in search of a better service quality, while maintaining the same number. Outward porting refers to the number of subscribers that left a particular network, using their telephone numbers, in search of a better service quality, while maintaining the same number.

According to the statistics, which THISDAY obtained from NCC’s website, MTN maintained the lead in mobile number porting in the last five consecutive months.

From the statistics, the total number of inward porting as at February 2026 was 1,835. Out of the number, MTN alone gained 1,183 subscribers that ported into its network, followed by Airtel, which gained 428 subscribers that ported into its network, then Globacom, which gained 195 subscribers that ported into its network. T2 gained 21 subscribers that ported into its network, while VITEL gained only eight subscribers that ported into its network as at February 2026.

In October 2025, the total number of inward porting across all networks was 1,597. Out of the number, MTN alone gained 937 subscribers that ported into its network, followed by Airtel, which gained 357 subscribers that ported into its network, then Globacom, which gained 277 subscribers that ported into its network. T2 gained 26 subscribers that ported into its network.

In November 2025, the total number of inward porting across all networks was 1,392. Out of the number, MTN alone gained 827 subscribers that ported into its network, followed by Airtel, which gained 282 subscribers that ported into its network, then Globacom, which gained 264 subscribers that ported into its network. T2 gained 14 subscribers that ported into its network, while VITEL gained only five subscribers that ported into its network.

In December 2025, the total number of inward porting across all networks was 1,393. Out of the number, MTN alone gained 964 subscribers that ported into its network, followed by Globacom, which gained 217 subscribers that ported into its network, then Airtel, which gained 206 subscribers that ported into its network. T2 gained six subscribers that ported into its network, while VITEL also gained six subscribers that ported into its network.

In January 2026, the total number of inward porting across all networks was 1,468. Out of the number, MTN alone gained 740 subscribers that ported into its network, followed by Airtel, which gained 494 subscribers that ported into its network, then Globacom, which gained 215 subscribers that ported into its network. T2 gained 12 subscribers that ported into its network, while VITEL gained only seven subscribers that ported into its network.

For the outward porting also known as outgoing porting, MTN maintained the least number of subscribers that ported out of a particular network, which is an indication that majority of the subscribers believed in the resilience of the MTN network and decided to remain with the network.

According to NCC’s statistics, in February 2026, the total number of outward porting across all networks was 1,835. Out of the number, MTN lost only 195 subscribers that ported out of its network, followed by Airtel, which lost 241 subscribers that ported out of its network, then Globacom, which lost 381 subscribers that ported out its network. T2 lost as much as 1,018 subscribers that ported out of its network, in search of better service quality in other networks.