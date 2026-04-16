Dantsoho: Reforms, Oyetola’s Impact Responsible for Maritime Sector Transformation

.Says Nigeria can Dominate Africa’s blue economy

Sunday Ehigiator

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has attributed the transformation of the nation’s maritime sector to the impact of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola and the federal government reforms.

This was as Dantsoho assured investors that Nigeria has the capacity to dominate Africa’s blue economy, citing ongoing federal government reforms and increased private sector participation as critical drivers of transformation in the maritime sector.

Dantsoho gave the assurance while speaking at the Blue Economy Investment Summit in Abuja, where he stressed that Nigeria’s port system would play a pivotal role in unlocking strategic investments and accelerating economic growth.

He noted that the country must urgently refocus its economic priorities toward fully harnessing its vast marine resources in line with global sustainability goals.

“The time has come for a paradigm shift in the structure of Nigeria’s economy towards the full utilisation of our marine resources. Our port system, if properly harnessed, can serve as a major driver of economic growth,” Dantsoho said.

The NPA boss explained that Nigeria’s strategic location, large population and economic strength position it to become a maritime hub for West Africa, comparable to global leaders such as Singapore and Morocco.

“By virtue of our strategic location, market size and economic strength, Nigeria is well-positioned to function as the maritime hub for West Africa,” he added.

Also speaking, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, said Nigeria’s natural endowments, including its 823-kilometre coastline and extensive inland waterways, place it in a strong position to lead the sector.

“With over 823 kilometres of coastline, extensive inland waterways and a prime location along the Gulf of Guinea, Nigeria is uniquely positioned to harness the immense potential of the marine and blue economy,” Oyetola said.

He added that reforms by the federal government have improved coordination, strengthened maritime security and boosted investor confidence, noting that the sector accounts for over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s international trade by volume.