Inflation Rises to 15.38%

James Emejo in Abuja

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services increased to 15.38 per cent in March compared to 15.06 per cent in February and 27.35 per cent in the corresponding month of 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday.

According to the CPI report for March, month-on-month, the headline index stood at 4.18 per cent compared to 2.01 per cent in February.

Year-on-year, food inflation stood at 14.31 per cent compared to 25.22 per cent in March 2025.

However, month-on-month, the food index was 4.17 per cent, representing 0.52 per cent decline compared to 4.69 per cent in the preceding month.

The statistical agency attributed the moderation in food inflation to changes in the prices of yam, ginger, cassava tuber, groundnuts, irish potatoes, avenger (ogbono/apon), tomatoes, cassava flour sold loose among others.

Similarly, core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produces and energy, stood at 16.21 per cent, year-on-year in March compared to 27.12 per cent in same month 2025.

However, month-on-month, core index stood at 4.03 per cent in March, compared to 0.89 per cent in the preceding month.

Details later