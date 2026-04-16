  • Wednesday, 15th April, 2026

Competition Opens Opportunities for Nigerian Students

Business | 2 seconds ago

InterswitchSPAK, one of Nigeria’s leading national science competitions, designed to spotlight and support the next generation of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) leaders, is opening vista of opportunities for Nigerian students, the organisers have said.

Now in its eighth edition, InterswitchSPAK continues to identify, nurture, and reward some of the brightest Year 11 (SS2) students across the country, those with a strong passion for STEM, and the ambition to go further.

With registrations ongoing, this year introduces an important shift. Students can now be registered not only through their schools, but also directly by their parents and guardians. This expanded access ensures that more talented students, regardless of circumstance, can take part in this transformative experience.

According to the organisers, at its core, InterswitchSPAK is more than a competition. Over the years, it has evolved into a credible platform that offers real opportunities that shape academic and career journeys. It gives students the visibility, confidence, and support they need to pursue their aspirations in STEM.

“What truly sets InterswitchSPAK apart is the scale of its impact. It goes beyond answering questions correctly or passing exams, it unlocks access to higher education, mentorship, and life-changing opportunities.”

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