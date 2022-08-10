NUC Writes JAMB, Approves Five Courses for FUHS Azare

Segun Awofadeji

The National University Commission (NUC) has written to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), asking it to start granting admission to students into five newly approved undergraduate courses at the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Katagum local government area of Bauchi.

This was contained in a letter to the JAMB by the NUC as signed by its Director of Academic Planning, Dr N. B Saliu, dated June 27.

“I am directed to convey to the Registrar, the Executive Secretary’s approval for the establishment of the following programmes in Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State”, the letter with reference number: NUC/AP/JAMB/VOL.IV/372 stated.

It noted that the decision was taken because the NUC is satisfied with the ability of the university to meet the requirements for their establishment with effect from the 2021/2022 academic session.

The undergraduate courses, according to the NUC, include MBBS Medicine and Surgery, BDS Dentistry SYNON, B.NSc. Nursing Science, BSc Nutrition and Dietetics as well as B.Sc. Radiography

“The registrar is kindly requested to accord the university all the privileges including students’ admission into these programmes and any other privileges that may be required in relation to this approval,” the letter added.