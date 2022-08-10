APC NWC Meets Today to Fix Date for Emergency NEC Meeting

Adedayo Akinwale



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will meet today to fix a date for an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) following the expiration of the 90 days of the transfer of power granted to the NWC by NEC, the highest decision making body of the party.

At the 11th NEC meeting of the party held on April 20 in Abuja, the highest organ of the party resolved to transfer its powers to the party’s NWC for three months. The 90 days expired on July 22, 2022.

To this end, a party source revealed that the ruling party might hold an emergency NEC meeting before the commencement of the presidential campaign.

The NEC’s powers were transferred to the NWC following a motion moved by the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, seconded by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Lawan’s motion said the NWC should take up the NEC’s powers for the “time being,” which could mean an indefinite period. But Governor Nasir el-Rufai, amended the motion, suggesting that the NWC should exercise the NEC’s powers for 90 days.

The amendment to Lawan’s motion was subsequently ratified el-Rufai’s amendment conferred the powers of the NEC under Article 13(3)(ii)(iii) (iv)(v) and (vi) on the NWC for 90 days. As a result of the ceding of powers, the NWC was empowered to discharge all functions of the NEC as enshrined in Articles 13.3 (ii) of the APC Constitution.

Against this background, the NEC resolved that “the NWC, in the interim period, will also exercise the NEC’s powers as enshrined in Article 13, 3(v) of the APC constitution by exercising control and taking disciplinary actions on all organs, officers, and members of the party and determine appeals brought before it by any member or organ of the party.”

The NWC was also vested with the powers to create, elect and appoint any committee it may deem necessary, desirable or expedient and assign to them such powers and functions as it may deem fit and proper, in line with powers given to the NEC in Article 13.3(v) of the APC Constitution.

However, following the expiration of the 90 days, a reliable party source told THISDAY that the NWC could no longer take vital decisions on behalf of the party without approval from the NEC.

The source said, “With the expiration of the three months power transfer since July 22, 2022, the NWC can no longer take vital decisions on behalf of the party without the approval of the NEC, and in view of this constitutional reality, some NWC members are pushing for an emergency NEC meeting.”

The source added, “Barring a last-minute change, tomorrow’s (Wednesday) weekly NWC will have to discuss the development with a view to fixing a date for an emergency NEC meeting before the commencement of the presidential campaign, which is billed to start on September 28, 2022.”