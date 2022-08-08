  • Monday, 8th August, 2022

Peller Visits Family of LAUTECH Student Murdered by Kidnappers

Nigeria | 38 seconds ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Hon. Shina Peller, weekend, called for thorough investigation into the abduction and killing of two kidnapped victims in Ogbomoso.

The lawmaker, who made the call during a visit to the families of the duo in Ogbomoso, described the killing as unfortunate.A hotelier and one of his staff  members, were kidnapped at Aba area in Ogbomoso town on Thursday, 28 July.

The duo, Miss Opadele Rachael Abiola, a final year student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, and the owner of the hotel, Mr. Olugbenga Owolabi, were killed by their abductors after a sum of N5 million was paid as ransom.

The lawmaker has, however, charged the security agencies to fish out the killers while also calling them to avert further abduction in the area.

Peller also used the opportunity to visit representatives of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in the five local governments that make up Ogbomosoland

He discussed the ugly security situation been experienced in the town with the OPC with a view to addressing it.

