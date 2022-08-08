Insecurity: Buhari’s Clueless, Afenifere Laments

Deji Elumoye, Udora Orizu in Abuja and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere has expressed serious concerns over the level of insecurity in the country wondering if President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the deteriorating situation at all.

The group in a release issued Monday entitled, ‘Insecurity in South West, other parts of Nigeria: Where is the Commander-in-Chief?,’ stressed that the rate at which insecurity is festering, it was as though there is no authority who could reign-in the monster.

In the statement signed by the national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere stated that there is no veritable indications that the C-in-C is aware of the enormity of the situation or is putting up any strategy to arrest it.

Afenifere spokesman submitted that the business of Nigerian president is not to ‘grieve’ for victims of terrorism but to ensure that terrorism, kidnapping and allied crimes do not occur at all in the country.

Ajayi opined that because of the kid-glove manner with which government was dealing with terrorists and kidnappers, they had been so emboldened that they now attack security institutions at will and malevolently go into houses of their victims to deal with fellow Nigerians all under the watch of government and security agencies.

He reiterated the much-vaunted position of Afenifere on the need to allow State Police and to properly take care of security agencies generally.

While calling on Buhari to demonstrate that he is still there as the Commander in Chief, he suggested that the President can delegate all the necessary authority to his Vice President, Osinbajo with whom he shared a joint ticket anyway.

He said, “It would be recalled that within two weeks, there have been about three kidnappings in Ogbomoso in Oyo State leading to the death of some victims, beheading of five people in the South East, abduction of people in Katsina, Kaduna, Nassarawa and Niger, killing and abduction of about 15 people including Indian expatriates in Kogi State and abductions of some chiefs in Akoko area of Ondo State etc all within days. These are in addition to several of such dastardly acts that have been happening in different parts of the country with increasing ferocity.

“The report from Ondo State where the Amotekun corps intercepted two trucks carrying 151 young men and women. Ordinarily, there is nothing wrong in people moving from one part of the country to the other. But if those people were not on a satanic mission, why would they hid under bags of rice and beans? Why would they not be able to state their mission and actual destinations? They claim to have been raked from Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States to come to the South West for a mission or missions that they were not told. Afenifere commends the efforts of Ondo state government and Amotekun officers for the gallant work they are doing.

He added, “Reports have it that bandits on the night of Sunday, August 7, attacked and killed three persons while scores were reportedly abducted by the attackers in Bali town, headquarters of Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State. The bandits began to raid people from house to house after overpowering the security personnel at the checkpoint. Just last Friday, four police officers were killed when gunmen attacked Agwa Divisional Police Headquarters in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east. Specifically, Afenifere faults the idea of re-integrating confirmed terrorists and bandits “as evidence had shown that such seemingly reintegrated bandits go ahead to commit crimes that are more heinous than the ones they were known for beforehand”.