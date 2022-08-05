NNPC Records Marginal Increase in Domestic Gas Supply to Power 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has disclosed that it supplied a total of 594 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) to gas-fired power plants in the country in the month of October 2021.

A statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Garba Muhammad, indicated that the figure was against the 557 mmscfd supplied the previous month, which was September 2021.

It added that the data was contained in the NNPC’s Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) for October 2021, the 75th in the series since the company started publishing the report in 2015.

The total gas supply to power for the month, according to the report, translated to an average power generation of about 2,944 Mega Watts (MW) compared to 2,701MW for the previous month.

A further breakdown of the gas production and supply matrix for the period under review, it stressed, showed that a total of 197.71 Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) was produced, while 121.05BCF was commercialised.

Of the commercialised volume, 34.93BCF, the report stated that it went to the domestic market while 86.13BCF was exported.

“This implies that 62.54 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialised while the balance of 37.46 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.

In the downstream, the report showed that a total of 1,101.02 million litres of white products were sold and distributed by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) in the month under review, compared with 1,390.19million litres in the month of September 2021.

“This comprised 1,098.17 million litres of PMS and 2.84 million litres of AGO which also translates to a sales revenue of N147.36 billion,” it stated

The report also indicated that a total of 28 vandalised points were recorded on the company’s pipelines in October 2021, representing a 33.33 per cent increase compared to 21 recorded in September 2021.

According to the NNPCL, the Mosimi and Port Harcourt areas accounted for 96 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.