Chief of Army Staff’s wife Lauds  Ugwuanyi’s  Support for Military

Impressed by the interventions and maximum support Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has been giving the Military to discharge its responsibilities in the state, the wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs. Salamatu Yahaya has commended the governor for the gesture towards the security of life and property.

Mrs. Yahaya, who is the National President, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), also expressed profound appreciation to Ugwuanyi for the assistance his administration has given to the NAOWA chapter of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in realizing its set objectives.

Speaking when she led members of NAOWA to pay a courtesy visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi in Enugu, the Chief of Army Staff’s wife said they were grateful to the governor “for your interventions and maximum support you have been giving NAOWA; we sincerely appreciate.”

Mrs. Yahaya, who is in Enugu on official visit to the 82 Division to meet and interact with members of NAOWA and the general members of the Barracks community and inaugurate some projects in the NAOWA Group of Schools in Enugu,.

Added that “we are also here to commend you (Ugwuanyi) as the Chief Security Officer of the state on how you have been able to make Enugu calm and also for the cooperation as well as the good backing you have been giving the officers and men here.”

She explained that the NAOWA is a humanitarian association basically established to provide bonding and solidarity among the wives of the officers, adding that the body gradually expanded its set objectives to ameliorating “the plight of the less unfortunate among us”.

Mrs. Yahaya, who equally thanked Ugwuanyi for the warm reception in spite of his busy schedule, expressed confidence that they will “have a very pleasant stay here in the Coal City state”.

Earlier in his introductory remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, informed the Chief of Army Staff’s wife that Ugwuanyi’s administration has been of great assistance to the NAOWA 82 Division Chapter as well as the Military.

According to him, “Part of the brief I received when I assumed office was that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration assisted in the construction of the Secretariat and even the Vocational Training Centre in the Barracks.”

Welcoming Mrs. Yahaya, Ugwuanyi said that the state is delighted at her visit to the Coal City state.

The governor also appreciated the contributions of the military in providing security to the state.

Ugwuanyi therefore, paid glowing tributes to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya and the entire Army High Command for their professionalism and steadfastness.

The governor commended the GOC 82 Division, Major Gen. Lagbaja, for his cooperation and support, and wished Mrs. Yahaya and her entourage a successful outing and memorable stay in Enugu.