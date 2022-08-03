  • Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022

LCFE, Stakeholders to Unlock N445trn Commodities Ecosystem

Business | 22 seconds ago

Nume Ekeghe

Lagos Commodities and Future Exchange (LCFE), Capital Market players, and other stakeholders are set to unlock the $1trillion (N445trn) commodities ecosystem as an avenue to diversify the economy from a crude oil-dependent economy to other critical economic sectors.

This was revealed at the Commissioning Ceremony and Official Launch of Lagos Commodities & Futures Exchange, with the theme, “New Order, Driving Nigeria’s Economy Through the Commodities Ecosystem,” in Lagos.

This, according to key stakeholders will catalyze and transform the Nigerian economy to create value, wealth restore growth and build global competitive economy. 

Speaking, the MD/CEO of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo, stated that as the lead settlement bank in partnership with key stakeholders that are critical to the success of this project, he considered the launch of LCFE as a huge potential to unlock the opportunities and wealth of the four asset classes- Agriculture, Solid Minerals, Oil and Gas and Currencies.

He said: “I believe that this is the beginning of how we are going to possibly create values in areas that hitherto we have taken for granted. First thing it will bring about is sustainable commodity trading ecosystem, being a catalyst for capital formation, unlocking the long-time financing for the solid mineral and mining space.

“The Collaboration between Heritage Bank and LCFE is designed to align the market to transparent price discovery, standardised platform for trading of commodities across defined asset classes and straight through processing to settlement.”

Sekibo added that the partnership was one of the many initiatives of the bank’s foundational objectives of wealth creation, preservation, and transfer across generation. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.