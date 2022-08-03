110 Students Bag First Class As Babcock Graduates 2,471

Funmi Ogundare

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, has graduated 2,471, with 110 bagging first class.



Statistics of the graduands showed that 2,011 were undergraduates and 471 postgraduate students, which is the highest number in the University so far.

Speaking at the 20th undergraduate and 11th postgraduate convocation ceremony for the award of degrees and prizes at the weekend, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ademola Tayo, congratulated the graduands for the feat while admonishing them to face the future with the assurance of making a positive impact nationally and globally.



“I have no doubt about your capability to achieve this feat as you have been academically, spiritually and morally equipped to hit the ground running and be successful in life,” he said.



He noted that this year’s convocation came slightly behind its regular academic calendar, usually fixed for the first Sunday in June, adding, “the practice is for new students to be given their graduation date during the matriculation.”



Tayo attributed the disruption in its academic calendar to the COVID-19 pandemic and the long period of lockdown, which left behind challenges.

The VC appealed to the graduating students ( Onyx class) not to exhibit any fear of making a difference and not to lose focus, adding that they should actively support their parents and alma mater.



In his commencement speech, the Chief Executive Officer, Axxess, Dallas, USA, a leading global care at home technology company, Mr John Olajide, admonished the graduating class to believe in themselves, live with vision and live with purpose, adding they have to respect the dignity in everyone regardless of their status or position and strive for excellence every day.



He recalled how he started his business in 2007 from a humble beginning when he met a friend in Dallas who is an alumnus of Babcock University

and was also the director of nursing for a home healthcare company. He said he had asked him if he could help with some IT work being a software engineer.

Olajide said he was moved to empower them with technology to make their lives easier and even solve the challenge for the healthcare industry and professionals.



In their remarks, the presidents of the Onyx postgraduate and undergraduate classes of 2022, Dr Olugbenga Daniel-Adebayo and Gertrude Egwuekwe, commended their colleagues.



The programme featured awards of prizes and awards to outstanding students.