Atiku Names Special Assistant on Gender Issues

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has appointed Ms. Lynne Bassey as Special Assistant on Gender Issues and Women Advancement.

A statement by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, said Bassey’s appointment  was effective from Aug. 1.

Ibe said Bassey’s appointment would make the fifth to be announced by the PDP presidential candidate in the past few weeks.

According to him, Bassey’s appointment is in keeping with the promise by Abubakar to reserve a good percentage of his appointment, if elected President, for women and youths.

Bassey is an alumnus of both University of Calabar where she is currently pursuing a Doctorate degree in Development Sociology and the Pan Atlantic University, Lagos Business School. (NAN)

