Insensitivity to Nigerian Students

Though he has apologised due to the backlash, the action of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila last week typifies the insensitivity of the Nigerian political leaders to the plights of the people they govern.

Last week, Gbajabiamila had shared pictures of himself receiving a lecture with other colleagues for a leadership course at Harvard University, United States on Twitter.

Coming exacting on the day the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other allied labour unions were protesting the continued strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the federal government’s lackadaisical attitude to resolve the crisis, many Nigerians saw his action as irresponsible and gross insensitivity to the plights of Nigerian students and their lecturers.

Many were angry that since Gbajabiamila knew that ASUU has been on strike for over five months and the NLC was protesting same day due the federal government’s inability to resolve the lingering crisis, he should not have posted such and annoying photos.

Nigerians are also angry because Gbajabiamila would not have had the opportunity to attend the course if politicians in America had mismanaged the education sector like Nigeria.

Like @onlylaka wrote: “You are extremely shameless. Super irresponsible. Public universities in a country you draw billions from year remain shut for months. But because you think it doesn’t concern you, you are shoving your ability to pay for Harvard certificate in the faces of poor Nigerian students.”

In another tweet, @korie_ wrote: “There’s no way Nigerian politicians aren’t from the deepest recesses of hell. Schools in Nigeria have been shut down for five months. At least two labour unions are protesting over the issue at the moment. But there you are, in your private ivy league uni bragging about ‘going back to school’”.

Luckily he quickly apologised but his action of Gbajabiamila shows how those in government perceive the people they govern and why there is massive corruption in the country.