Army Chief’s Wife Inaugurates NAOWA Creche, Nursery/Primary School in Sappers’ Barracks





Wife of the Chief of Army Staff and President, Nigeria Army Officers’ Wives Association, Mrs. Salamatu Yahaya, has inaugurated the NAOWA Creche, Nursery and Primary School at Sappers’ Barracks in Ilese Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. The Army Chief’s wife also inaugurated the NAOWA Secretariat at the barracks.



At the colorful ceremony, Mrs Yahaya said the project would contribute greatly to the educational upbringing of their children.





Highlighting the benefits of the project, Mrs. Yahaya said, “It is worth mentioning that this newly built Crèche, Nursery and Primary School will provide quality and affordable education to complement the existing educational structures in the Barrack and neighbouring communities.



“The School will also aord our members as well as other qualified individuals job opportunities thus improving on the socio-economic wellbeing of beneficiaries.”

She commended the NAOWA Coordinator, Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers, Mrs. Adebukola Kadiri, members of NAOWA and all those who contributed to the successful completion of the project, urging them to ensure proper maintenance and functioning of the facilities.





The Army chief’s wife also commended the Commander, Corps of Engineers, Major General KO Kadiri, for his ceaseless efforts towards the actualisation of the projects and NAOWA activities, She also expressed appreciation to the Commander 42 Engineer Brigade, Brig Gen, AG Audu, and the Commanding Officer 12 Field Engineer Regiment, Lt. Col. Philip Adewunmi, and other unit commanders, officers, soldiers and civilian staff of Sappers’ Barracks for their support to the success of the projects.



Earlier in her welcome address, Mrs. Kadiri, said “the zeal to achieve the aim of Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association which is a non-profitable, non- governmental organisation with the objective of assisting vulnerable and needy and raising the standard of education in the barracks prompted the conception of this project.”





Mrs Kadiri also noted that the project was in line with the NAOWA national president’s vision of ‘sustaining legacies and upholding the tenets of unity and service’. She said the ground breaking ceremony of the school and secretariat was done on April 6 with a completion date of 15 weeks.



“Today, the project has been completed, fully furnished and ready for academic session. The school project comprises of a crèche classroom, Nursery classroom and three (3) classrooms for the primary school section as well as offices,” she said, adding, “though the road to this success was turbulent but we were able to weather the storm.”





According to her, the project is aimed at providing quality foundational education for Children and wards of personnel serving in the barracks and its environs as well as interested civilians around the barracks. Mrs Kadiri added that the NAOWA Secretariat was also constructed to provide enabling environment for its administration

In her votes of thanks, Area Representative and wife of the Commanding Officer, Mrs Titilayo Adewunmi, thanked the Army chief’s wife for the items and equipment donated for the smooth running of the school and assured her that “the entire members of NAOWA Sappers Barracks Ilese will effectively utilize these opportunities to impact positively on the educational wellbeing of our children.”





Mrs. Adewunmi further assured the NAOWA president of their continued commitment and determination in ensuring that her vision was achieved and sustained in Sappers’ Barracks Ilese.

She expressed her appreciation to the Commander Corps of Engineers, Major General Kadiri, his wife and Coordinator Headquarters Nigeria Army Engineers, Mrs Kadiri, for their love and support to Sappers Barrack Ilese, and also thanked the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Major General UT Musa.





The ceremony, which had beautiful performances by children and wives of soldiers, was attended by senior military officers, representative of Ogun State governor and Special Assistant on Security, AIG Olusola Subair (rtd), and the Elese of Ilese, Oba Oluremi Obayomi, among others.