Eystone Expands, Floats New Estates

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Fast rising Nigerian real estate firm, Eystone Development has announced a business expansion with the launch of two new estates in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

The two estates make the second and third phase of the company’s recently unveiled Gemstone estate, at Eleko in Ibeju-Lekki.

The launch of the project attracted over 500 realtors, business partners, investors and prospective landowners from across Lagos.

According to the organisation, the choice of Ibeju-Lekki for the project was apt, given the rapid development and prospects in the area.

Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of the organisation, Hassan Ismail stated that Ibeju-Lekki boasts the largest Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Lagos and yet, one of the most sparsely populated.

He stated that the renewed focus on the area raises expectations of it becoming a future central hub for business, manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics.

Some of the major proposed and ongoing projects in the area include: the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lekki International Airport, and Eleganza Industries.

Ismail expressed the readiness of the company to identify with the ongoing developments on the site and also help Lagosians realise their dream home.

He said, “Gemstone 2 and Gemstone 3 estates are sequel to our sold-out Gemstone estate brand, which continues to attract numerous property investors to the Ibeju-Lekki axis due to our seamless acquisition process and flexible payment structure.”

Chief Operating Officer of the company, Sadiq Kosoko added that the firm remained committed to innovation and adapting to people’s needs.

He said, “We continue to evolve even as the property acquisition ecosystem changes in Lagos. We have therefore, been consistent in delivering value to our customers, while ensuring fast and seamless acquisition.”

Eystone was recently awarded Africa’s most innovative & outstanding real estate investment brand in 2022 at the African innovative real estate brand awards.