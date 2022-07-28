Lack of Witness Stalls N80m Alleged Fraud Trial of Ex-gov Nyako’s CSO





Daji Sani in Yola

The continuation of trial of former Chief Security Officer to former Governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako, Sheriff Abubakar Rabiu, on alleged N80million fraud was yesterday stalled due to lack of prosecution witness.

Rabiu is standing trial before the Adamawa State High Court presided by Justice Hafsat Abdulrahaman over alleged N80million property fraud brought to court by Nyako’s family.

The trial, which was scheduled for continuation yesterday, was further adjourned to October 18, 2022, due to the unavailability of prosecution witness.

It was gathered that the prosecution’s witness billed to testify yesterday would be the fourth and the last witness to testify against the defendant in the matter.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecution counsel, A. M. Iliyasu (Senior State Counsel II), asked the court for an adjournment to enable him call his last witness to testify in court.

On his part, counsel to the defendant, S. J. Abul, said he painfully conceded to the application filed by the prosecution counsel because it was the same application he had filed on June 27, 2022.

It was at this juncture that the presiding Judge, Justice Hapsat Abdulrahaman, adjourned the case for continuation of trial to October 18, 2022.