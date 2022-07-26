Kumuyi  to Organise Crusade in Ikorodu

Ijeoma Okonji



As part of his world evangelisation programme, renowned international evangelist, Pastor William Kumuyi, is billed to organise a crusade at Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The crusade is coming under the auspices of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK).

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), Pastor, Edison Daminabo, the crusade is scheduled to hold from Thursday, July 28 to 02 August 02, at Lagos State University of Science and Technology (formerly known as LASPOTECH) in Ikorodu,

Lagos and would be streamed live globally through satellite and other social media platforms.

The crusade comes with the theme: ‘Total Emancipation by the Authority of Christ’ and is the second to be hosted in Lagos since the start of the series. “

The first in the nation’s commercial city since the commencement of the GCK which debuted last year in Abuja, was in December tagged, ‘Global Miracle Explosion.’

The statement said the crusade is organised in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and other blocs of CAN who are throwing in their weight and drive to make it a huge success.

The Chairman of the CAN Bishop Stephen Adegbite, described the forthcoming event as a wonderful end-time programme in which participants will never regret attending and urged all Christians to participate actively.

The statement noted that Kumuyi and other anointed servants of God would minister at the six days crusade, while the worship would be led by international gospel artiste, Minister Jeff Deyo

According to the statement, “Through the instrumentality of new communication technologies, the GCK, which kicked off in the nation’s capital of Abuja in May 2021 with the theme: ‘Divine Connection through Christ’, has beamed the gospel to all the continents of the world with stirring soul-lifting and life-transforming messages and diverse miracles by Pastor Kumuyi, whose outreach programme spans more than five decades. The crusade train has moved round several locations in Nigeria, including Calabar, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Lagos, Ibadan, Jalingo, Yenagoa, Abeokuta and Ilorin.”

Daminabo also hinted that in-between daily crusade events, there would be a special conference for ministers, church workers and professionals, “the conference is designed to equip Christian leaders, workers and professionals with the needed developmental and leadership nuggets to excel in life, ministry and career.”

The statement added: “Also scheduled as part of the crusade is a special programme for youths, campus students, youth corps members and young professionals, IMPACT, which is specially packaged to provide the youngsters with needed ladder of success.”