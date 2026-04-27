Federal High Court Launches E-Filing System in Lagos, Ends Manual Filing Era

Wale Igbintade

The Federal High Court of Nigeria has launched its Electronic Filing (E-Filing) System in the Lagos Division, marking a major shift from manual to digital court processes in a move aimed at boosting efficiency, transparency, and accountability in the justice system.

The Chief Judge of the court, John Terhemba Tsoho, who unveiled the platform on Monday, declared that the era of paper-based filing in the court is effectively over.

He said the new system would eliminate long-standing inefficiencies associated with manual filing, including delays, backdating of court processes, and the activities of unofficial “gatekeepers” within the registry.

Tsoho disclosed that under the new regime, court filings can now be carried out at any time and from any location, as the registry will no longer be restricted by traditional closing hours.

According to him, the system also introduces real-time tracking of cases and integrates electronic payment channels to ensure full accountability of court fees.

The Chief Judge added that the time it takes for case files to reach judges would be drastically reduced “from days to seconds,” a development expected to significantly improve the speed of justice delivery.

He said the initiative aligns with the directive of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, who has emphasised the urgent need for the adoption of technology across the judiciary.

While urging lawyers to adopt digital signatures and e-affidavit platforms, Tsoho noted that hard copies of originating processes would still be required for now, pending a full transition to a paperless system.

He acknowledged that initial challenges may arise but expressed confidence that the system would ultimately enhance service delivery and strengthen public confidence in the judiciary.

The launch signals a significant step in the modernisation of Nigeria’s court system and a broader push toward digital justice administration.