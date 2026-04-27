NBS: Nigeria’s Public Debt Stock Hits N159.28trn in Q4 2025

Nigeria’s public debt stock increased from N153.29 trillion ($103.94 billion) in the third quarter of 2025 to N159.28 trillion ($110.97 billion) in Q4 2025.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said this in its Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt Report for Q4 2025 released in Abuja on Monday.

The report said that Nigeria’s public debt stock, which included external and domestic debts, grew by 3.90 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

It said that total external debt stood at N74.43 trillion, while domestic debt was N84.85 trillion within the period.

The report said that the share of external debt to total public debt (in naira value) stood at 46.73 per cent in Q4 2025, while the share of domestic debt to total public debt was 53.37 per cent.

In a breakdown by states, the bureau said that Lagos State recorded the highest domestic debt of N1.22 trillion in Q4 2025, followed by Rivers with N378.81 billion.

The report showed that Jigawa recorded the lowest domestic debt with N1.60 billion, followed by Ondo with N8.42 billion.

The NBS said that Lagos State also recorded the highest external debt in Q4 2025 with $1.17 billion, followed by Kaduna State with $684.29 million.

“The Federal Capital Territory(FCT) recorded the lowest external debt in Q4 2025 with $26.80 million, followed by Zamfara with $41.93 million,” the report said. (NAN)