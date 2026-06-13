  • Saturday, 13th June, 2026

Bauchi Gov Calls On Residents to Provide Security Agencies Information To Curb Insecurity

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi 

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, has called on residents to provide security agencies with timely and credible information to help curb the current wave of insecurity across the country.

In a Democracy Day goodwill message released yesterday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, the governor urged citizens to remain vigilant, law-abiding, and supportive of security agencies.

“As we celebrate Democracy Day, I call on all citizens to renew their faith in the democratic process, uphold the values of unity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence, and join hands with the government in our collective pursuit of a more prosperous, secure, and united Bauchi State and Nigeria,” Mohammed said.

The governor described Democracy Day as a historic milestone that reflects Nigerians’ collective will and commitment to justice, freedom, and accountability.

He said the day should also be used to reflect on the sacrifices of patriots who fought for democratic institutions.

Mohammed reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering democratic dividends in Bauchi through people-oriented policies. 

He listed key achievements including road construction and rehabilitation in urban and rural areas, upgrades of health facilities, renovation and building of schools, and agricultural support programs to boost food security and empower farmers.

The governor also cited investments in water supply, housing, environmental sustainability, and youth and women empowerment initiatives as efforts to improve living conditions and create opportunities for growth.

He thanked Bauchi residents for their continued support and prayers, and assured them his government would remain focused on good governance and citizens’ welfare.

Mohammed wished the people of Bauchi State and all Nigerians a peaceful and memorable Democracy Day celebration.

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