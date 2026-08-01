Court Jails Two Chinese Nationals 25 Years Over Illegal Export of Nigeria’s Lithium, Copper

Wale Igbintade

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced two Chinese nationals, Zhang Hong Lin and Gao Pei Hai, to 25 years’ imprisonment each for conspiring to illegally export Nigeria’s mineral resources.

The judge convicted the two defendants on all five counts preferred against them and sentenced each of them to 25 years’ imprisonment on Counts 1 to 5, with an option of a N10 million fine on each count.

He further ordered that the sentences should commence from the date of their arrest.

Justice Aluko also ordered the forfeiture of all the mineral resources involved in the case to the federal government.

The two convicts were arraigned alongside Gao Pei Yu, who remains at large, on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful possession and attempted exportation of strategic mineral resources without lawful authority.

According to the charge filed before the Federal High Court on May 28, 2025, the defendants conspired in Lagos to defraud the Federal Government of revenue accruing from the country’s solid mineral resources by attempting to export mica products, copper-bearing and lithium-bearing minerals without the approval of the appropriate authorities.

The federal government was represented by Hannatu Kofarnaisa.

The prosecution alleged that the offences contravened Section 1(8)(a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 1983.

The remaining counts alleged that on May 9, 2025, the defendants unlawfully possessed various mineral resources intended for export without lawful authority, contrary to Section 8(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 1983.

The minerals listed in the charge included Muscovite and Lepidolite of mica minerals; Spodumene and Petalite, which are lithium-bearing ores; as well as Anhydrite, Quartz, Magnesite, Bornite and Cuprite, which are associated with copper-bearing mineral resources.

After reviewing the evidence, Justice Aluko found that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the first and second defendants.

He consequently convicted them on all five counts, imposed the custodial sentences and fine options, and ordered the forfeiture of the seized mineral resources to the federal government.