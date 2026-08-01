Firm Unveils Innovative Food Applications

Funmi Ogundare

Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, a food ingredients and flavour solutions company in Nigeria serving manufacturers, food service operators, and FMCG businesses across West Africa, has launched its Smoky Jollof Flavour System in Lagos.

Unveiled at the company’s Everything Smoky Jollof demo event for customers, culinary experts and quality assurance professionals in the food, beverage and snacks industry, the company displayed how one expertly engineered flavour profile can be adapted across noodles, pasta, bouillon seasonings, sauces, mayonnaise, snacks, marinades, and food service applications while maintaining consistency, scalability, and authentic smoky jollof character.

The event reflects Freddy Hirsch Nigeria’s commitment to helping food manufacturers and operators respond to growing consumer demand for familiar local flavours delivered in innovative formats.

Speaking at the event, Kojo Brifo, Managing Director of Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, said the company developed the Smoky Jollof Flavour System to help businesses innovate more efficiently while leveraging one of Nigeria’s most recognised and widely loved flavour profiles.

“What we are demonstrating today is more than a seasoning product. We have developed a Smoky Jollof Flavour System that can be adapted across multiple commercial applications, from noodles, pasta and bouillon seasonings to snacks, sauces, mayonnaise, ice cream, pop corn and food service solutions. Our goal is to help manufacturers innovate with a flavour consumers already know and love while ensuring consistency, scalability, and ease of production.

“Through this system, businesses can create new product variants, strengthen product differentiation, and bring new offerings to market faster without compromising on the authentic smoky jollof taste that consumers expect.”

Brifo explained that the flavour system can be supplied in different formats depending on customer requirements, ranging from complete seasoning systems to customised flavour solutions developed specifically for manufacturers, food service operators, and quick-service restaurant brands. The company also supports flexible packaging and production requirements, enabling customers to integrate the flavour system seamlessly into their existing operations.

The showcase highlighted the commercial opportunities available to businesses seeking to create differentiated products inspired by authentic Nigerian flavours.

Godspresence Ihezuo, Lead Marketing and Communications at Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, said the event was designed to challenge conventional thinking around flavour innovation and demonstrate the wider possibilities of a single flavour platform.

“Everything Smoky Jollof was built around one simple idea: what if one flavour system could inspire an entire portfolio of products? We wanted our customers and partners to experience firsthand how a familiar Nigerian flavour can be transformed into multiple commercially viable applications.

“This event was about demonstrating how manufacturers, food service operators, and brands can unlock new opportunities for innovation, differentiation, and growth through flavour.”

Also speaking at the event, Aishat Lamidi, Head of Product Development and Ingredients at Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, highlighted the technical expertise required to ensure consistent flavour performance across different applications.

“Every food application presents unique technical requirements. A flavour system that performs well in a noodle application will not necessarily deliver the same results in a sauce, snack coating, or mayonnaise application.

“Our objective was to engineer a Smoky Jollof Flavour System that retains its authentic flavour identity while delivering consistency, versatility, and performance across multiple product categories. That is what makes the system valuable for manufacturers seeking both innovation and reliability.”

The event featured a live culinary showcase demonstrating the versatility of the Smoky Jollof Flavour System across a diverse range of applications. Attendees experienced innovative expressions of the flavour through dishes and concepts including spring rolls, jollof-inspired mayonnaise, jambalaya rice, gourmet burgers, peri-peri chicken, jollof popcorn, and a jollof-inspired ice cream concept, highlighting the breadth of possibilities available to manufacturers and food service operators.

As demand continues to grow for products that combine authentic local tastes with convenience, innovation, and consistency, Freddy Hirsch Nigeria remains committed to partnering with manufacturers, food service operators, and FMCG brands to develop flavour solutions that drive product innovation and commercial success across Nigeria and the wider West African market.

Freddy Hirsch Nigeria is a leading food ingredients and flavour solutions company serving food manufacturers, food service operators, and FMCG businesses across Nigeria and West Africa. Through technical expertise, collaborative product development, quality assurance, and innovative flavour systems, the company helps customers create products that deliver consistency, quality, and commercial success.