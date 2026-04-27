Tinubu Asks Orji Kalu to Rebuild APC in Abia, Weighs Automatic Senate Tickets for Loyalists

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has mandated former Abia State Governor and senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, to coordinate the affairs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, in a decisive move to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Kalu, who disclosed this in his official Facebook page, according to a statement by his Media Office on Monday, said the directive followed a recent meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former two-time governor of Abia State described the assignment as a call to strengthen party cohesion and electoral readiness in the state.

“I sincerely thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the confidence reposed in me and the marching order to coordinate activities of our great party in Abia State,” Kalu said.

He pledged to work with stakeholders to unify the party and deliver electoral success.

“I am committed to ensuring that the APC in Abia produces candidates who are widely acceptable, united in purpose, and well-positioned to secure victory for the president’s re-election, while advancing the best interests of Abia State and Nigeria,” he added.

The directive underscores renewed efforts by the APC to deepen its grassroots presence in Abia, a state where the party has struggled to gain dominance, as part of a broader recalibration of its South-east strategy.

Meanwhile, indications have emerged that the president is considering automatic Senate tickets for a select group of high-ranking lawmakers, in what analysts interpret as a move to preserve legislative stability and reward loyalty.

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, hinted at the plan during an engagement with political stakeholders, listing senators who may benefit from the arrangement.

They include Adamu Aliero, Abdulaziz Yari, Orji Uzor Kalu, and Opeyemi Bamidele, among others.

Also mentioned are Yahaya Abdullahi, Yahaya Abubakar, Idiat Adebule, Danjuma Goje and Adetokunbo Abiru.

Idris said the lawmakers have played critical roles in stabilising the National Assembly, strengthening executive-legislative relations, and facilitating the passage of key policies under the current administration.

Their contributions to governance and party cohesion, he noted, are central to the consideration for continuity.

Although the Presidency and APC leadership have yet to formally confirm the proposed automatic tickets, the development has stirred debate within political circles, with observers viewing it as a calculated effort to retain experienced legislators and consolidate political loyalty ahead of 2027.

Taken together, Kalu’s appointment and the reported ticket plan highlight an emerging strategy by the Tinubu administration to reinforce party structures at the state level while ensuring continuity and stability within the National Assembly.