Trump’s Immigration Policies, Ebola and  World Cup Soccer 2026

It’s important to note that the leadership of FIFA, the operating and controlling group of the World Cup soccer, turned itself into one of the shameful promoters of a silly effort to give United States President, Donald Trump an award. Chido Nwangwu, explains why his aggressive immigration actions will negatively impact attendance.

Increasingly, the pressures of rapidly diverse demographics changes, the influx of “other” immigrants, the reality of health security and are impacting the movement of persons around the world. The fact remains that while some countries and regions are bringing down restrictions, others are expanding the mechanics of checking and minimizing immigration to their countries.

The next World Cup is a 39-day tournament across three countries: United States, Canada and Mexico. The opening match is next week, on June 11: Mexico vs South Africa.

Talking about South Africa, its successful hosting of the world’s greatest sporting/soccer extravaganza, the World Cup soccer in 2010, remains a fitting, historical testimony to the practical expression of the greatness and vision of its late, former President, Nelson Mandela.

I believe that an effective leader’s capacity for fairness to and inclusive outlook shape the operational range and latitude of his team and subordinates.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) national team is in a dicey, uncertain situation regarding its appearance in its second World Cup. It had appeared in 1974 as Zaire.

The Mayor of Spain’s La Línea, Juan Franco, made global headlines on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, when he announced that he had been compelled to cancel the friendly, warm-up match as a precaution following recommendations from the regional government’s health service. “I have signed the decree banning the holding of the match between the DR Congo and Chile.” This decision, he noted, was made, given the health risks that might arise.

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former Mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, was appointed in May 2025 as the executive director of the White House Task Force for the World Cup, told the ESPN network: “We’ve been very clear to (DR) Congo that they should maintain the integrity of their bubble for 21 days before they can then come to Houston on June 11th…. We’ve made it very clear to the Congo government… We want to make sure that there is nothing that’s going to come in or near our borders here on this.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Travel Association has expressed major concerns about what some immigration rights organizations regard as President Trump’s harsh immigration policies — which they argue are focused “on aggressively restricting both legal and undocumented immigration.”

The association has cautioned that the threat to have the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and other U.S. immigration enforcement officers/personnel at some World Cup matches will be disruptive: “Millions of international visitors will face the same disruption, and with the FIFA World Cup weeks away, the damage to America’s reputation as a welcoming destination would be significant and lasting.”

Other factors of consideration impacting the local attendance and international visitors participation are the restrictions imposed as special orders/decrees by the Trump administration.

One report stated that the “administration’s actions within the United States could have a deterrent effect on World Cup fans already in the United States, with ICE conducting highly visible and often violent mass arrests and detentions of noncitizens in homes, schools, workplaces, and other public spaces. The fear of arrest among immigrant communities – and those who may be profiled as being undocumented – is having a chilling effect on immigrant communities throughout the country.”

I do know that, coincidentally and in fact, those immigrant communities are the organic base, formidable ambassadors and lifelong soccer fans, here in the United States. Let the soccer clashes begin!