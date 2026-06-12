2027: Anosike Seeks to Redefine Governance in Abia

As countdown to the 2027 governorship election begins, Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in Abia state, Dr Kelechi Anosike, in an interactive session with newsmen, discusses his vision for the state, offering insights into his background, political experience and plans to drive economic prosperity, create jobs, modernise agriculture, strengthen healthcare, and expand social welfare programmes. Wale Igbintade reports.

As political activities gradually gather momentum ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Abia State, one name increasingly drawing attention within political and policy circles is Dr. Kelechi Anosike, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A lawyer, businessman, academic and long-standing member of the PDP, Anosike presents himself not merely as another politician seeking public office but as a reform-minded leader determined to redefine governance through a people-centred approach.

His message is straightforward: development should be measured not only by roads, bridges and public buildings, but by the quality of life enjoyed by citizens.

For many observers, Anosike’s emergence on the political scene may appear sudden. However, he insists that his journey to the governorship race is the culmination of years of involvement in politics and public affairs.

A specialist in international petroleum law and policy, commercial law, energy law, oil and gas transactions, and property law, Anosike boasts an impressive academic and professional pedigree. After obtaining his law degree, he pursued postgraduate studies abroad, earning a Master’s degree in Scotland before obtaining a doctorate in Property Law and Mortgages.

His professional career has spanned both Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Along the way, he has been associated with notable professional bodies, including the Scottish Bar Association, the International Association of Petroleum Negotiators and the Society of Petroleum Engineers, where he held leadership responsibilities.

These experiences, according to him, exposed him to global best practices and strengthened his conviction that governance must be innovative, accountable and focused on human development.

Contrary to suggestions that he is a political newcomer, Anosike says he has been actively involved in the PDP since 2005. Over the years, he has served on various party committees and participated in several party activities and assignments.

His emergence as the PDP governorship candidate, therefore, reflects years of commitment to the party and sustained engagement in the political process rather than a sudden entry into public life.

At the heart of Anosike’s campaign is a philosophy he describes as “governance with a human face.”

He argues that governments often define success through physical infrastructure while neglecting the welfare of citizens. In his view, no society can genuinely claim to be developed if large numbers of its people remain poor, unemployed, hungry, or unable to access quality healthcare and education.

For him, governance should be assessed by its impact on ordinary people.

“A government should be judged by whether citizens are healthier, more prosperous, better educated and more secure,” he says.

Economic empowerment occupies a central place in his vision for Abia State. He believes the state’s abundant natural and human resources remain largely untapped and can be harnessed to create wealth and employment opportunities.

His proposed economic agenda focuses on supporting small and medium-scale enterprises, encouraging entrepreneurship, providing grants and creating skills acquisition programmes capable of stimulating sustainable growth.

Anosike points to the state’s mineral resources, particularly limestone deposits, as examples of opportunities that could attract industrial investments and support local manufacturing.

Rather than relying solely on welfare programmes, he advocates policies that empower citizens to become productive and economically self-reliant.

Agriculture also features prominently in his development blueprint.

Recognising the growing concerns over food insecurity and youth unemployment, Anosike plans to launch a comprehensive “Back to Farm” initiative. However, his approach goes beyond traditional farming methods.

He envisions a modern agribusiness ecosystem that integrates technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. His proposal includes the establishment of modern farm settlements equipped with internet connectivity, technology centres, recreational facilities and training hubs designed to attract young people to agriculture.

According to him, agriculture should no longer be viewed as a subsistence occupation but as a profitable and technology-driven enterprise capable of creating jobs, increasing food production and reducing social vices.

Youth development is another area where Anosike seeks a departure from conventional approaches.

While acknowledging the value of empowerment schemes that provide physical assets such as buses, tricycles or motorcycles, he believes the future belongs to technology and innovation.

His vision includes the creation of technology hubs and digital training centres that will equip young people with skills required in the global digital economy. He hopes to position Abia youths to compete for remote work opportunities and participate in the rapidly expanding global outsourcing industry.

Drawing inspiration from countries such as India and Kenya, which have leveraged technology to create employment and boost economic growth, Anosike believes Abia can become a hub for digital innovation if the necessary investments are made.

Healthcare reform forms another major pillar of his agenda. He argues that many healthcare challenges stem not only from inadequate infrastructure but also from the absence of effective diagnostic facilities.

To address this, he proposes establishing well-equipped primary healthcare centres across the state’s local government areas. These centres would be fitted with modern laboratories and diagnostic equipment and staffed by qualified healthcare professionals, including laboratory scientists and microbiologists.

His goal is to ensure that residents have access to affordable and quality healthcare services regardless of where they live.

Education, according to Anosike, remains one of the most powerful tools for achieving long-term development. His plans include expanding scholarship opportunities, improving teacher welfare, rehabilitating educational facilities and promoting access to digital learning resources.

He also advocates integrating vocational and entrepreneurial training into the educational system to ensure that students graduate with practical skills alongside academic qualifications.

Such an approach, he argues, would enhance human capital development and better prepare young people for the realities of a rapidly changing economy.

Beyond economic and educational reforms, Anosike places considerable emphasis on social welfare.

He believes government has a moral obligation to protect vulnerable members of society, including widows, the elderly, persons living with disabilities and low-income families.

To achieve this, he proposes targeted social intervention programmes, healthcare support initiatives, food assistance schemes and social safety nets designed to provide relief for those facing economic hardship.

Housing and pension reforms also feature in his plans, with a focus on ensuring that workers benefit from housing schemes and that pensioners receive the dignity and support they deserve after years of public service.

One aspect of his agenda that receives less public attention, but which he considers vital, is justice reform. As a legal practitioner, Anosike expresses concern over the growing number of awaiting-trial inmates in correctional facilities across the country. He believes many individuals spend excessive periods in detention without trial, sometimes exceeding the maximum sentences prescribed for the offences for which they were arrested.

To address this challenge, he advocates measures aimed at accelerating the administration of justice and expanding access to legal aid services for indigent citizens.

According to him, justice should not be determined by an individual’s financial status but should be accessible to all.

As the 2027 governorship election approaches, Anosike is positioning himself as a candidate offering more than political rhetoric. His campaign is built around a vision of reform, innovation, economic empowerment and social inclusion.

Whether discussing agriculture, healthcare, education, youth development or justice reform, a recurring theme runs through his proposals: putting people at the centre of governance.

For the PDP governorship candidate, the future of Abia lies not merely in constructing infrastructure but in building a society where prosperity is shared, opportunities are expanded and government serves as a vehicle for improving the lives of ordinary citizens.

It is a vision that he believes can unlock the enormous potential of Abia State and place its people on a path to sustainable development and lasting prosperity.