Tinubu Tasks New Envoys on Investment Drive, Reorders Foreign Policy Priorities 

President Bola Tinubu has charged Nigeria’s newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioners to aggressively pursue foreign investments.

He also charged them to strengthen strategic partnerships and reposition the country’s global image in line with evolving diplomatic realities.

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Abuja, by Mr Yomi Odunuga, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

According to Odunuga, Tinubu represented by the SGF, gave the charge at the opening of an induction course for the envoys in Abuja.

The president said that the appointments of the envoys reflected the administration’s confidence in their capacity to advance Nigeria’s interests on the international stage.

He noted that the global system was undergoing rapid transformation driven by shifting geopolitical dynamics, economic uncertainties, technological disruptions, climate challenges and emerging security threats.

He added that the developments had made the role of diplomats more critical than ever.

”The international system is evolving rapidly. We must be prepared to meet these challenges by focusing on how best to protect and promote Nigeria’s national interest,” he said.

Tinubu urged the envoys to adopt a modern, results-oriented approach to diplomacy by combining traditional methods with digital engagement, public diplomacy and strategic communication.

He underscored the importance of telling Nigeria’s story in a compelling and credible manner while projecting the achievements of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The president also called on the envoys to be proactive and innovative in fostering partnerships, promoting trade and attracting foreign direct investment and technology to Nigeria.

According to him, safeguarding the welfare of Nigerians in the diaspora must remain a top priority.

He also announced a reordering of Nigeria’s foreign policy framework, known as the ”4D Doctrine”.

He said that the doctrine, originally anchored on Democracy, Development, Demography and Diaspora, had now been rearranged to Demography, Development, Diaspora and Democracy.

According to him, the adjustment places Nigerians at the centre of foreign policy and is aimed at ensuring that international engagements deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

The president further stressed the need for professionalism, integrity and patriotism in the conduct of diplomatic duties, reminding the envoys that they serve not only as government representatives, but also as custodians of the country’s image abroad.

He also emphasised accountability, urging missions to be result-driven, prudent in resource management and guided by clear, measurable goals that would contribute to economic growth and national development.

He encouraged the participants to fully engage in the induction programme, noting that it was designed to equip them with the knowledge and skills required for effective diplomatic service in a rapidly changing world.

He commended the National Assembly for the swift confirmation of the nominees and urged the envoys to justify the confidence reposed in them.

”You have a special responsibility in helping to reposition Nigeria in global affairs. The world is watching,” he said. (NAN)