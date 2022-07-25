Group  Raises Concern over High Poverty Rate, Insecurity in Nigeria

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



The Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP), Edo State Chapter, has raised concern over the plight of the masses toiling under excruciating economic condition in the country.

The CRPP also said that the rate of poverty in the country is frightening as over 70 million Nigerians are unemployed.

The Edo CRPP Chairman, Dr. Samson Isibor, raised the alarm at the weekend when the body conferred awards of honour to a journalist and other political figures for outstanding performance in their various endeavours.

Isibor also called on the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to sign the anti-grazing bill into law to help stem the rate of kidnapping and curtail the activities of herdsmen in the state.

He added that the state government should also ban the various service providers’ associations, unions and middlemen which, he said, are contributing to high cost of food and services in the state.

He said: “The unemployment market is over 70 million, where are we going in this country, insecurity is becoming a daily occurrences, killer herdsmen are everywhere in our forests and we cannot travel anyhow, anywhere because the fear of the herdsmen, kidnappers is the beginning of wisdom. Our farmers cannot assess their farm, which is leading to high cost of food, the insecurity in our state needs to be tackled head long.”

Isibor commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the recent governorship election in Osun State and called on the people of the state to register for their PVCs and participate in the general election in 2023.

He said: “This award is unique in the sense that it is not based on the highest bidder, if you look around the recipients, it caught across many fields of endeavour.”

Those who were honoured were Mr. Aliu Ozioruva of Vanguard Newspapaer; the Edo State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr. Monday Osaigbovo; the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Edo North Senatorial Candidate, Mr. Pascal Ugbome; Senator Yisa Braimoh and the Business Mogul, and Ayobahon of Benin Kingdom, Mr. Osamede Adun popularly known as Bob Izua.