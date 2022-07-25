Coca-Cola Partners Sterling One Foundation On Africa Social Impact Summit

Chinedu Eze

Coca-Cola has reiterated its commitment to regional inclusive development of the African continent through its Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS), held in partnership with Sterling One Foundation under the theme ‘rethink, rebuild, recover – accelerating growth for the SDGs’. The two-day hybrid event held from Wednesday July 13 to Thursday July 14, 2022, at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

In her keynote address at the event, the Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Africa, The Coca-Cola Company, Patricia Obozuwa, highlighted the company’s continued focus on creating a better shared future for the communities that are home to its world-class beverages through acceleration of on-the-ground impact of its initiatives and interventions, leveraging the collaborative investments from its philanthropic arm, The Coca-Cola Foundation, and from other partners.

Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, welcomed the zeal for a new approach to attaining the SDGs in the African continent and expressed optimism that the firework of ideas would translate to action for reducing poverty, which he noted was the main goal of the ASIS.

According to Suleiman, “this Summit presents a good opportunity for Sterling Bank and other partners to start intensifying efforts”.