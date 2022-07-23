Web3Ladies Launches a Work Tool Assistance Program for Her Community Members

Web3ladies unveils her Worktool Assistance Program in July, 2022, to support over 500 ladies with work tools such as laptops, inverters and internet devices in the next 3 years.

Overtime, the three major hindrances women are faced with while transitioning into the tech space are lack of access to a working Laptop, lack of access to internet connectivity, and lack of access to a good Power(Electricity) source to keep their laptops and internet alive, it’s also glaring that only a few companies give out these tools as part of their cooperative social responsibility programs, and as part of the Web3Ladies mission to onboard and empower more ladies in Web3, she has decided to further narrow the gender inequality gap by launching the Work-tool support Program.

Commenting on the launch of this program, Oluchi Enebeli, Founder of Web3Ladies said, “Web3Ladies is seeking to build an ecosystem of empowered ladies in blockchain and we will start by impacting 1 life at a time. We have since the inception of this organization delivered 2 mentorship cohorts and have the 3rd underway. Through our community of ladies in the Web3 space, we are on a mission to onboard the next 100,000 ladies with the technicalities to thrive in this space and we will continue to drive this goal till we have bridged the gender equality gap in the ecosystem.”

Oluchi Enebeli further stated that the larger vision of the initiative is to empower 10,000 ladies with work tools to progress in Tech by 2050, they will achieve this through the help of sponsors, partners and beneficiaries of the programs who will be expected to pay it forward also by sponsoring a lady or more with work tools when they are settled into a financially stable job.

She also took the opportunity to appreciate individual donors like Jennifer Echenim, Ajoke Asunmonu, Oyindamola Abiola, and Oghenenyore Clement Hugbo who alongside herself have contributed to the initial set of worktools onground.

Finally, she made a call for sponsorship and partnership via the website and their other social media platforms to join them on this mission, stating that anyone can sponsor at least one worktool for a lady with a minimum of $50 ~ 30,000 naira.