  • Monday, 11th May, 2026

‘STEMM Will Change Educational Status’

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Becky Uba Umenyili

The Special Adviser to the  Minister of Education on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical Science (STEMM),Dr. Adeola Salau,  has said  that this scheme would lead to an overhaul of the present educational status in the country if properly executed.

Speaking recently during the 10th Anniversary of Bunmi Adedayo Foundation(BAF) in Lagos,  Adeola noted that the Federal Ministry of Education, through the Office of STEMM, will move  classroom learning beyond theory where teachers will facilitate and not just instruct while students would experiment, not just memorize.

She said: “A mathematics class should be an exploratory session not, one that students dread. Science lesson will be centred around definitions, thinking, experimenting, problem solving and iterating solutions endlessly.”

She added that “it is time to change our educational system which still rewards memorisation over understanding, routine over curiosity, and conformity over creativity.”

She emphasised that STEMM has become very significant in the present time because children will face more complex scenario in future and mere knowledge will no longer suffice as only those who can think, adapt, create and solve problems would become very relevant in the world economy.

Adeola commended the BAF for its 10 years of sustained intervention in education and called for more collaboration from the private sector, noting that  transformation will come from aligned systems and therefore the need to strengthen the bridge between policy and practice, classrooms and industry, innovation and implementation.

She also commended efforts of some teachers who render relentless service, while observing that they need to be equipped with the skills to teach STEMM in engaging and practical ways as well as access to tools and resources.

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