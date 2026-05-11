Adebayo Targets 4% Unemployment Rate in Two Years

* Says every Nigerian will get free medical screening under SDP

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2027 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, at the weekend, unveiled an expansive socio-economic recovery agenda for Nigeria, promising sweeping reforms in employment, healthcare, education, infrastructure and industrial development.

Adebayo, who emerged as the party’s consensus presidential candidate at the SDP national convention in Bauchi, said if elected, his administration would pursue what he described as a “people-centred government” aimed at reducing poverty, restoring public confidence and rebuilding the nation’s productive capacity.

Addressing party delegates and supporters shortly after his emergence, the SDP standard-bearer said his government would implement more than 500 programmes designed to tackle unemployment, insecurity, poor healthcare, decaying infrastructure and widespread economic hardship.

According to him, poverty reduction would be a central priority of an SDP administration.

“The mandate you have given to me today will be used to articulate over 500 programmes at the end of which, in the first 18 months of our administration, poverty in Nigeria will reduce to two per cent,” he declared.

Adebayo also promised to reduce unemployment to four per cent within two years through a nationwide jobs and public works initiative aimed at engaging millions of Nigerians in productive sectors of the economy.

He said the programme would focus on infrastructure development, industrial revival, manufacturing, agriculture and small-scale enterprises across the country.

On education, the SDP candidate pledged free and compulsory education from elementary to tertiary level, stressing that education should not end until graduates become employable.

“Our education will continue until you get a job. Until you get a job, you have not graduated,” he said.

He added that the proposed jobs and education programmes would work together to create a seamless transition from school to employment for Nigerian youths.

In the healthcare sector, Adebayo promised universal access to affordable healthcare services through a system linked to the National Identification Number (NIN).

According to him, every Nigerian would be entitled to four free medical examinations annually under the SDP healthcare plan.

“Your NIN will also become your health insurance number,” he said, adding that preventive healthcare would form a major part of his administration’s health policy.

The SDP candidate also outlined plans to revive moribund industries and public enterprises across the country, including Ajaokuta Steel Company, refineries, paper mills and textile factories.

He said the revival of local industries would stimulate economic growth, create jobs and reduce dependence on imports.

Adebayo further promised industrial expansion across all states of the federation, including the establishment and restoration of textile, cement, carpentry and manufacturing hubs capable of supporting local economies and improving living standards.

He criticised the current administration’s handling of the economy, alleging that subsidy savings had not translated into meaningful improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

According to him, corruption, policy inconsistency and poor economic management had worsened hardship across the country.

The SDP presidential candidate also stressed the need for stronger state governments, independent legislatures and effective local government administration, arguing that poverty eradication and grassroots development could only succeed through functional sub-national institutions.

He maintained that the SDP was offering Nigerians a practical alternative focused on welfare, accountability and national development ahead of the 2027 elections.