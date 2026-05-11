Oyebanji Seeks Peaceful Poll, Says No Election Worth Bloodshed

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor and the state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has urged politicians and supporters to shun violence ahead of the June 20 governorship election, saying his re-election ambition is not worth the blood of any Ekiti citizen.

Speaking during rallies in Emure, Ise/Orun, and Ikere Local Government Areas, the governor stressed the need for peaceful and issue-based campaigns throughout the electioneering period.

Oyebanji saidß the APC had conducted its campaigns peacefully across the state and appealed to party loyalists not to engage in any act capable of causing unrest before, during, and after the poll.

He also urged residents to support the APC in appreciation of ongoing infrastructural projects executed by his administration and the federal government under President Bola Tinubu, including major road projects across the state.

At Ise-Ekiti, the governor promised that work would soon commence on the Ise-Ijan Road, and also disclosed plans to establish the Olowe Museum to promote arts, culture,e and tourism in the community.

He further charged party members to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the election, expressing confidence that the APC would secure massive support across the state based on its performance in office.

The rallies also witnessed the defection of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members to the APC in Emure-Ekiti, while traditional rulers in the towns visited offered prayers for the governor’s re-election bid.