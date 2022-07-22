Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Moghalu, Ohiare, Others Bag BusinessDay Excellence in Public Service Awards

The BusinessDay Newspapers at her 4th edition of the prestigious Excellence In Public Service Awards on Thursday honoured the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Director General of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr George Moghalu and others.

In a well attended ceremony held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, the organisers noted that the NCFRMI Boss was nominated for the award by its panel of judges due to her remarkable successes, innovative strategies and visionary leadership that has resulted into a coordinated affairs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and a bold policy frameworks aimed at achieving durable solutions for Persons of Concerns (PoC) among others.

In his opening address, the Managing Director of BusinessDay Media Limited, Dr Ogho Okiti stated that the award was instituted to reward, recognised and celebrate distinguished public service leaders and agencies for their selfless and laudable services to the nation while executing the mandates of their individual institutions.

Okiti added that the selection criteria were predominately based on what the awardees have achieved under their watch over the last year, which included introduction of new and innovative methodologies of service delivery and implementation of strategies that have wide reaching impacts on the sectors they operate in and the economy in general.

While reeling out the justification for Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim’s award, the organisers referenced her pragmatic sustainable and durable solutions to IDP challenges, her strengthening of internal frameworks, standardized digitalizations and strategic partnership for resource mobilization among others.

The NCFRMI Boss was also commended for her Project Skillup, which targeted capacity building programme that takes cognisance of the Person’s of Concerns areas of interests and provide tailored-fit trainings and ensured that monitoring and evaluation is inculcated in trainings to sustainability.

Other awardees are Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Mohammed Alkali, Managing Director, North East Development Commission, Dr Sanusi Mohammed Ohiare, the Executive Director , Rural Electrification Funds, Alhaji Tijani Idris Umar, Permanent Secretary, State House, Presidential Villa, Prof Mohammed Haruna, Chief Executive, National Agency for Science, Engineering and Infrastructures, Brigadier General Buba Marwa, NDLEA among others.

In her response , Sulaiman-Ibrahim thanked the organisers of the award for finding her worthy. She also thanked the Honourable minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq for her coordination and leadership that has created enabling environment for her commission to thrive. She also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for all his interventions for the IDPs and refugees and she called on all well meaning patriotic Nigerians to support the commissions drive for durable solutions for Persons of Concern.

She was accompanied to the event by her management staff and friends, Hon Ginika Tor, Federal Character Commission, Hajiya Saa Dongobauchi, President Arewa women for Tinubu & Shettima , Hon. Aisha Aminu, Hon. Balikisu Girie and Senator Folashade Bent among others.