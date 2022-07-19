Halt Hike in Petroleum Products Now, Abidoye Tells FG

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The federal government has again been enjoined to address the lingering high cost of petroleum products that is having huge adverse effects on the economy and the citizens.

Spiritual Father and Chairman Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (CSMC) Worldwide, Prophet Samuel Abidoye Ayo ni ooo, made the call yesterday while declaring open the 14th National Evangelical Council Conference/Convention held at Galilee Land, the international headquarters of the church.

Prophet Abidoye noted that the high cost of diesel, petrol and kerosene had greatly led to high cost of goods and services across the country and making life unbearable for the masses.

He advised government to put in place price control mechanism to check the high cost of living and reduce poverty to the barest minimum.

The cleric challenged Nigerians to be more security conscious than before and not to hesitate to report any suspicious movement to security personnel and not to stay out at odd hours.

He charged the evangelists not to lose focus on their callings to winning souls for the kingdom.

He said: “There is the need to always keep track of our work and to always remind ourselves of our call. We are called to faithfully proclaim the unsearchable riches of Christ; to make the sinner aware of his sins, to correct with compassion, to encourage with hope and never to lose hope in or belief that man is not beyond redemption.”

The spiritual father urged the evangelists to continue propagating the good news till all blindness of heart ceases and when the whole world would proclaim that Jesus is Lord.

He said: “This is another year for recruiting more foot soldiers for our Lord Jesus Christ. I urged you all to be more determined, especially those of you to be anointed as Evangelists. I charge you to remain committed to God’s work and do not backslide in your jouyof faith”.

Abidoye admonished them “to remember what our Lord, Jesus Christ said in the book of Luke 9:62. ‘And Jesus said unto him, no man having put his hand to the plow, and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of God.’

“I pray that you will not fail God as an Evangelist and God will empower and energize you for the end time task ahead of you in Jesus Christ name. Amen.”

Earlier in his address, the Conference General Evangelist and Board Chairman Evangelical Council, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Evangelist Michael Oladele Adesina, said the theme for this year’s retreat and convention is “Supernatural Turnaround Through Evangelism,” adding that the greatest miracle in life is when a man/woman gives his life to Jesus Christ.

Adesina explained that over three hundred evangelists who sat for examination and passed have been screened and would be ordained during the convention.