Cultism: Police to Investigate Portable over  ‘One Million Boys’ Formation

Sunday Ehigiator and Rebecca Ejifoma



The Nigeria Police Force has revealed that it shall commence investigation on a Nigerian controversial singer, Habib Okikiola, popularly known as ‘Portable’, over his claims of founding a notorious cult group known as ‘One-million Boys’ in Lagos state.

This was made known through a statement signed by the Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner had claimed in a trending video uploaded on his Instagram handle @portable, that he not only founded the dreadful ‘Ajah Boys’ cult group but likewise the ‘One-million Boys’ cult group which both terrorized some parts of Lagos State, during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

In the video, which is now deleted, Portable, who spoke in Yoruba dialect, boasted: “Open your ears and hear me. Have you heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys, I founded them. Go and ask Sammy Larry.”

Sequel to the trend, the PRO in the statement revealed that the Inspector General of Police ( IG) Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action.

“This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society,” Adejobi noted.

However, in a follow-up video posted on his handle, the singer denied creating the dreaded groups.

According to him, he said he was referring to his fans as one-million boys and have never had any connection with the dreaded group.

He said: “I’m aware that people are blowing what I said out of proportion just to tarnish my image in the industry. When I spoke about one million boys, I was only referring to my fans who always got my back whenever I encounter difficulty and not referring to the dreaded cult group. For the records, I have no affiliation with the cult group whatsoever.”

Ever since coming into the limelight in December 2021, after the release of his hit song, ‘Zazu Zeh’, in which he featured top artiste and record label boss, Olamide, Portable has arguably been in the news for negative reasons every month.

Before this recent incident, he was ridiculed for congratulating the Osun State governorship winner, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after supporting the ruling opposition party (APC) just before the election.

In late June, he reported himself at the Ogun State Police Command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, following an invite by the command for assaulting a young man known as DJ Chicken in a viral video, he equally posted on his Instagram account.