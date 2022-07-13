Babcock, Farm Connect Sign MoU on Crop Production

Babcock University and Farm Connect have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the development of a green (indoor) agriculture​ comprising crops production and agriculture (production of birds, broilers eggs).​



The controlled environment agriculture will be located in a 15-screen houses on a half hectare net house at Iperu, Ogun State.​

It would run for three years in the first phase.



Speaking at a brief signing ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of the university,​ Prof. Ademola Tayo, expressed excitement that it was happening at a time when the institution would host 28 vice-chancellors of the Adventists’ universities in Africa.

​”This would be a test case and I hope it would be something to trigger a revolution among these African universities and also a good way to begin a long lasting relationship with Farm Connect,” he said.



The VC noted that agreements were as good as those who implemented them, while urging the partner not to disappoint on their part to earn more jobs and recommendations.​



He added that if the project is well executed,​ it would serve as a stop gap to Nigeria’s food crisis triggered by the​ bandits’ onslaught on farmers in the middle belt.

In his response, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farm Connect, Mr. Azeez Olawale described the project as an act of worship to God, and a way of addressing food security in Nigeria.



He said he was singling out higher institutions to add value and that a lot of people would be impacted positively if the project was sited in Babcock​

Olawale said his dream is also to change the story of how agriculturalists are perceived by people.​ ​ ​

Chairman of the seven-man tink tank, Prof.​ Cyril Nwangburoka said the MoU was the outcome of its painstaking assignment as directed by the vice-chancellor when the proposal was presented to them in March this year.