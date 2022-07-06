Few Dead, Two Injured as Bandits Attack Buhari’s Convoy En Route Daura

•Incident is sad, unwelcome, says presidency

•Bandits kill assistant police commissioner in Katsina as gunmen hit Kuje prison

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





A few people died yesterday, while two others sustained minor injuries, when bandits attacked the advance team of security guards, protocol and media officers, ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Sallah trip to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.

The presidency has since described the dastardly act as a sad and unwelcome development.

This is as bandits, again yesterday, ambushed and killed an Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP, Aminu Umar Dayi, in charge of Dutsinma Area Command in Katsina, following a fierce gun duel.

Relatedly, suspected terrorists, last night attacked the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, but were repelled by security agents, who foiled their plan.

In a release last night by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the presidency disclosed that a few people died, while the two persons, who sustained injuries during the attack were already receiving treatment.

But other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura, the terse statement added.

Titled “Gallant Presidential Guards Repel Attack on Advance Team Ahead of President’s Visit”, the presidency stated that, the shooting incident happened near Dutsinma, Katsina State.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

“Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered and few personnel, who lost their lives have been deposited at the hospital. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura,” the statement stated.

Meanwhile, the late Assistant Commissioner of Police, who was killed yesterday, had reportedly led a police team to Kurfi, where they killed one of the bandits’ commanders.

Angered by the death of their commander, the bandits allegdly turned out en masse yesterdayand laid an ambush in order to avenge for the killing of one of them.

Unfortunately for the late Dutsinma Area Commander, while leading his team on their usual clearance operation of the terrorrists, were ambushed and overpowered by the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle that eventually led to his death and another officer.

The late ACP had led the war against bandits on several occasions leading to the killings and arrest of many of the hoodlums.

Spokesperson for the Katsina Force Command, SP Gambo Isah, however, confirmed the development.

“Today 06/07/2022 at about 1130hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists numbering over 300, on motorcycles, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles and General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), ambushed ACP Aminu Umar, Area Commander, Dutsinma and team, while on clearance operation of recalcitrant bandits/terrorists, in Zakka forest, Safana LGA of Katsina state. Consequently, the Area Commander and one other gallantly lost their lives during a cross exchange of gun fire.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, on behalf of the officers and men of the Command, expresses his deep sympathy to the family of the deceased and pray to almighty Allah to repose their souls in Jannatul Firdausi.

“Dabban reaffirms the Nigeria Police Force commitment on the ongoing onslaught against terrorism in the state until it is completely routed out, please.”

On the Kuje Correctional Centre attack, sources and residents within the area, disclosed that the gunmen invaded the facility with heavy gunshots at about 10 pm, but security operatives were able to repel the attack.

The sourcesfurther revealed that the shootings went one for more than an hour around the facility as bomb and other forms of explosives were allegedly used by the terrorists in an attempt to break in.

But, as at the time of going to press, there was no official statement on the development.