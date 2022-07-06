Air Peace to Expand Operations to China, India from July 

Chinedu Eze





Air Peace has announced flight operations to two major Asian destinations, China and India, in response to the demand of its many travellers.

The airline said it would extend its wings to Guangzhou, China and Mumbai, India, with inaugural flight scheduled for July 2022 and this would be followed by flight service to Israel.

Spokesperson of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa said in statement that the new destinations were further testimony to the airline’s determination to connect Nigerians seamlessly to other parts of the world and deepen socio-economic ties between the country and other parts of the world.

Olisa said Air Peace would kick-off operations with initial one weekly flight to China on July 13, 2022, and two weekly flights to India later in the month, as it hopes to increase frequencies when operations garner momentum.

He said flights to China and India would reinforce bilateral relations between Nigeria and both countries and remarked Air Peace already has good relationship with the two most populous Asian nations.

“Guangzhou and Mumbai are not new terrains for Air Peace as we have operated a number of special/evacuation flights into both cities in the past. So, we are very familiar with the airspace and plans to launch Tel Aviv, Israel, are in top gear. This is also not a new destination for us, as you know, we have operated flights to the country.

“Air Peace is unflinchingly committed to reducing the air travel burden of Africans, and we will continue to grow our route network as well as modernise our fleet strategically. Air Peace has accomplished so much in just seven years of operation, as we now have a network of twenty domestic routes, seven regional routes and two international destinations, including Dubai and Johannesburg, which we launched in 2019 and 2020 respectively,” Olisa asserted.

Reiterating Air Peace’s resolve to continue providing peaceful and strategic network connections, in line with its no-city-left-behind philosophy, Olisa said the airline was targeting extending service to two other destinations in Africa: Malabo in Equatorial Guinea and Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In March 2022, Air Peace launched its Niamey route, and a few months before then, it flagged off Douala operations from Lagos and PH. The airline parades an optimal, mixed, modern fleet of over 30 aircraft, including five brand new Embraer 195-E2s, and has the largest fleet in West and Central Africa.