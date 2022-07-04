2023:  Collect Your PVC, Elect Credible Leaders, Cleric Urges Nigerians

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Cleric and the National Ameer/Chief Imam of Daar-ru Ar-Rahmat (DARMAT) Islamic Society, Mr. Misibaudeen Olawale, has appealed to the people of the country to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to elect credible leaders during the next year general elections.

Speaking with THISDAY in Ilorin at the weekend on the forthcoming governorship poll in Osun State on July 16, 2022, Olawale said that the inability of the people to obtain their voters cards to elect credible leaders has hindered the socio economic development of the nation.

He expressed concern over the economic challenges in the country occasioned by the poor leadership.

Olawale said that “only credible candidate who is trustworthy, honest and caring is the best to occupy the office.

“A brilliant leader with experience, excellent political will and positive mind to reduce poverty, solve some challenges facing the youths and not someone that will embezzle public funds.

“Islam empathised that a person with piety, justice with determination to create safe environment should be considered at all levels of position”.

Olawale stated further that the Islamic society would organise a special prayers for the peaceful conduct of Osun State governorship election to move the state forward.

He noted that “Osun citizens must choose a credible candidate that has people’s interest in his master plans to serve people.

Olawale warned against selling of vote or distribution of foodstuffs or any items during the polls.

He said that this would assist the people to elect good and acceptable leaders.

He also advised the stakeholders to avoid political violence, noting that “it is capable of hindering the development and progress of the state.”