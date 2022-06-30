Senator Oloriegbe Faults Conduct of APC Primaries in Kwara

Hammed Shittu

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, who represents Kwara Central senatorial district of Kwara State at the National Assembly, Dr. Yahaya Oloriegbe, has faulted the just concluded conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in the state.

He said the party primaries lacked democratic tenets in comparing with other APC states primaries as the state Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, allegedly fiat the composition of the delegates list at the night of the primaries.

Oloriegbe, who lost out to the former National Chairman aspirant of the APC, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, at the primaries, stated this on Channels Television yesterday, which was monitored by THISDAY in Ilorin.

He also described the party primaries as a charade lacking in good conduct.

According to the senator, “The governors decided what happens with fiat, without any semblance of democratic tenets being followed in virtually all the states in Nigeria.

“In almost everywhere, there was no proper election of delegates. The governors only selected those they fancied.

“Like in Kwara State, Governor Abdulrazaq just sat down with few of his people one night and produced a supposed delegate list for the state.

“The aspirants didn’t even know the delegates; they change them at will. Thus, they only selected those that’ll take instructions from them, and in some instances, some even took oath.

“Majority of Kwara electorate wanted me to return to the Senate because of my sterling performance, yet the state governor didn’t and that’s why he instructed and coerced the handpicked delegates to vote against me at the primaries.

“I challenge the governor to a public meeting. Can you imagine a month after the so-called primaries, my governor hasn’t deemed it fit to call me, how then does the party intend to win?”