By Vanessa Obioha

American singer R. Kelly was found guilty of all counts of racketeering and sex trafficking against him at his Brooklyn federal trial last year, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday.

According to Rolling Stone, Kelly’s conviction carried a minimum of 10 years in prison, but also the potential of life behind bars. Prosecutors earlier said that the RnB singer deserved at least a 25-year sentence but Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, had pushed back, for a sentence of under 14 years.

Judge Ann M. Donnelly, who presided over his case, said that her sentence is one “I would have imposed regardless of the guidelines.”

She gave a rundown of his crimes that were cited during the trial and noted that the singer taught his victims love is enslavement and violence.

Kelly was charged with, and found guilty of, nine counts in the New York federal case last year. The trial lasted six weeks and the jury, after deliberating for nine hours, handed down their verdict.