  • Wednesday, 29th June, 2022

Breaking: American Singer R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

Breaking | 43 mins ago

By Vanessa Obioha 

American singer R. Kelly was found guilty  of all counts of racketeering and sex trafficking against him at his Brooklyn federal trial last year, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday.

According to Rolling Stone, Kelly’s conviction carried a minimum of 10 years in prison, but also the potential of life behind bars. Prosecutors earlier said that the RnB singer deserved at least a 25-year sentence but Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, had pushed back, for a sentence of under 14 years.

Judge Ann M. Donnelly, who presided over his case, said that her sentence is one “I would have imposed regardless of the guidelines.”

She gave a rundown of his crimes that were cited during the trial and noted that the singer taught his victims love is enslavement and violence.

Kelly was charged with, and found guilty of, nine counts in the New York federal case last year. The trial lasted six weeks and the jury, after deliberating for nine hours, handed  down their verdict.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.