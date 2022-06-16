Terra Kulture, Mastercard Foundation Partner to Empower 65,000 Young Nigerians

Terra Kulture, one of the leading educational and recreational organisations has gone into partnership with Mastercard Foundation to train up to 65,000 creatives across Nigeria.

A statement explained that the five-year training partnership program aims to equip young Nigerians with relevant skills across key sub-sectors in theatre and business.

The initiative would form a significant part of the Terra Academy for The Arts (TAFTA) program.

The partnership would create an e-learning platform that would provide free education and access to employment opportunities to the most vulnerable youth, with a major focus on women between 16-35 years in Lagos, Ogun, and Kano States.

It noted that the partnership would also provide participants with foundational training, support, internships, and employment and financial services linkages.

Speaking on the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer of Terra Kulture, Bolanle Austen-Peters, stated that the intervention would positively impact Nigerian youth and culture, both now and in the nearest future.

She said, “Driving impact and creating massive visibility for the Nigerian culture and youth has always been at the core of our existence. We have leveraged our thorough understanding of arts, culture, and languages over the years to impact the next generation in the best way possible.

“We are extremely excited to partner with the Mastercard Foundation to further empower up to 65,000 Nigerian youth spread across the country.

“The Academy will provide training on key technical production skills for theatre and the Creative industry. Each course will include an entrepreneurial module for students to learn about the industry’s business side. Some of the courses offered include Animation, Scriptwriting, Lighting Management, and Sound Management.

“We believe this will create employment opportunities for young creatives and make them self-reliant while facilitating national integration among students.”

The entry requirement for all students is a minimum of senior secondary school qualifications. All courses would include an introductory section, and as such, students do not need any prior knowledge to either register for the course or comprehend the course material.

On her part, Mastercard Foundation’s Country Head for Nigeria, Chidinma Lawanson said: “This partnership will enable us to reach more young people, especially young women in the Creative sector. Together with our partner, we will provide access to training, skills, and mentorship platforms which will further create access to entrepreneurial and employment opportunities for young creatives in Nigeria.”

The partnership is aligned with the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works strategy in Nigeria, which seeks to enable 10 million young Nigerian women and men, to access dignified work and the right skills to contribute to Africa’s global competitiveness.

