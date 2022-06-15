PDP Constitutes Committee to Screen Vice Presidential Candidates, Screening Holds Thursday



Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a 12- man committee led by Tom Ikimi to Chair the Vice Presidential candidates screening exercise. A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, named Dr. Akilu Indabawa as the Committee Secretary just as Mr. Sunday Omobo was announced as Administrative Secretary.

He said, “Pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the the Electoral Guidelines of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the nomination of the following Party members to serve on the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee for the screening/verifying of the nominated Vice Presidential Candidate of our Party for the 2023 general elections”.

According to Ologunagba, other members of the committee are Chief Osita Chidoka – Member, Rt. Hon. Binta Bello – Member, Chief Mrs. Alh. Mutiat Adedoja – Member and Rt. Hon. Austin Opara – Member.

Also on the committee are Prof. Aisha Madawaki – Member, Mrs. Ayotunde George-Ologun – Member, Chief Mrs. Chidiebelu Mofus – Member and H.E. Fidelis Tapgun – Member

The party said that the screening exercise will hold at the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja on Thursday, June 16, 2022. at 10am.

