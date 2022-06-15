Machina Writes Adamu, Denies Stepping Down for Lawan

Adedayo Akinwale



The All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Yobe North in the 2023 elections, Bashir Machina, has denied stepping down for the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Machina, in a letter dated June 13th, 2022 and addressed to the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdulahi Adamu clarified that he was committed to the mandate, which he won at the primary.

“I write to reaffirm my continual aspiration as the All Progressives Congress unequivocal senatorial candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District, following my clearance, participation, and victory at the party primaries, where I polled 289 votes out of the 300 total votes cast.

“I write to reaffirm that I remain committed to the mandate, which I won at the primaries, and I have not in any form or manner communicated otherwise.

“I have been informed of a purported malicious, and mischievous report and insinuation to the contrary. Please note that I never at any time, signed or communicated in any form any intent to vacate the mandate, which was won at the primaries.”

Machina maintained that he was totally committed to his mandate and was working towards delivering Yobe North Senatorial district in the 2023 elections.

